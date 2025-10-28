Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
28.10.2025 14:37:00
Worried About a Stock Market Sell-Off? Consider These 5 Dow Jones Dividend Stocks For 2026.
The S&P 500 is up 14.5% year to date and over 35% from its April lows. With valuations of many top companies extended, some investors may be wondering how long the market rally can last.Investors looking for quality dividend stocks they can count on, even if there's a stock market sell-off, may want to take a closer look at stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. With just 30 components, each Dow company is an industry leader that represents its stock market sector.Here's why Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Visa (NYSE: V) are five Dow stocks that stand out as particularly good buys for passive income in 2026 and beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Dow-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Dow-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.25
|Dow-Aktie nach besserem Ergebnis trotz rückläufiger Umsätze im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.25
|Handel in New York: Zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.25
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.25
|Optimismus in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.25
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Ausblick: Dow legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Dow-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dow von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)