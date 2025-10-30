Xcel Energy Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $524 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $682 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Xcel Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $737 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $3.915 billion from $3.644 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $524 Mln. vs. $682 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $3.915 Bln vs. $3.644 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 - $3.85