Xcel Energy Aktie

Xcel Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855009 / ISIN: US98389B1008

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.10.2025 11:30:41

Xcel Energy Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $524 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $682 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Xcel Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $737 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $3.915 billion from $3.644 billion last year.

Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $524 Mln. vs. $682 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $3.915 Bln vs. $3.644 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 - $3.85

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Xcel Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten