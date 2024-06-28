Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review second quarter 2024 financial results. The earnings report will be released prior to the market open on the same date.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference password.

US Dial-In: 1-866-580-3963

International Dial-In: 400-120-0558

Conference Password: 2632580

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived on our website at the following location:

www.xcelenergy.com

Under Company, select: Investors

If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay through August 5.

Replay Information

US Dial-In: 1-866-583-1035

Replay Password: 2632580#

Financial analysts may call:

Paul Johnson, Vice President - Treasurer & Investor Relations 612-215-4535

News media inquiries please call: Xcel Energy Media Relations 612-215-5300

Internet: www.xcelenergy.com

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook.

