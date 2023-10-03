|
03.10.2023 01:14:00
Xcel Energy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
On Friday, October 27, 2023, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review third quarter 2023 financial results. The earnings report will be released prior to the market open on the same date.
The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference password.
US Dial-In: 1-866-580-3963
International Dial-In: 400-120-0558
Conference Password: 2633836
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived on our website at the following location:
www.xcelenergy.com
Under Company, select: Investors
If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay through October 30.
Replay Information
US Dial-In: 1-866-583-1035
Replay Password: 2633836#
Financial analysts may call:
Paul Johnson, Vice President - Treasurer & Investor Relations 612-215-4535
News media inquiries please call: Xcel Energy Media Relations 612-215-5300
Internet: www.xcelenergy.com
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit www.xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002424079/en/
