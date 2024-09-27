+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
Xcel Energy Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, October 31, 2024, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review third quarter 2024 financial results. The earnings report will be released prior to the market open on the same date.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference password.

US Dial-In: 1-866-580-3963
International Dial-In: 400-120-0558
Conference Password: 7505923

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived on our website at the following location:

www.xcelenergy.com
Under Company, select: Investors

If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay through November 4.

Replay Information
US Dial-In: 1-866-583-1035
Replay Password: 7505923#

Financial analysts may call:
Paul Johnson, Vice President - Treasurer & Investor Relations 612-215-4535

News media inquiries please call: Xcel Energy Media Relations 612-215-5300
Internet: www.xcelenergy.com

About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook.

