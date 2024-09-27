|
27.09.2024 22:15:00
Xcel Energy Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
On Thursday, October 31, 2024, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review third quarter 2024 financial results. The earnings report will be released prior to the market open on the same date.
The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference password.
US Dial-In: 1-866-580-3963
International Dial-In: 400-120-0558
Conference Password: 7505923
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived on our website at the following location:
www.xcelenergy.com
Under Company, select: Investors
If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay through November 4.
Replay Information
US Dial-In: 1-866-583-1035
Replay Password: 7505923#
Financial analysts may call:
Paul Johnson, Vice President - Treasurer & Investor Relations 612-215-4535
News media inquiries please call: Xcel Energy Media Relations 612-215-5300
Internet: www.xcelenergy.com
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240927742677/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Xcel Energy Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.09.24
|S&P 500-Wert Xcel Energy-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Xcel Energy von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier Xcel Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Xcel Energy-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsstart Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier Xcel Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Xcel Energy von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier Xcel Energy-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Xcel Energy von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich tief im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
30.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert Xcel Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Xcel Energy-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Xcel Energy Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|57,80
|1,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones erzielt neues Allzeithoch -- Rallymodus: ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Hang Seng und Shanghai Composite schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Rekordjagd fortsetzte. In den USA geht es nach oben - der Dow Jones erreicht dabei eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenende hin indes ebenfalls nochmals kräftig zu.