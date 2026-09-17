Xometr a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CTJB / ISIN: US98423F1093
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17.09.2026 21:55:01
Xometry Director Sells 10,000 Shares
Katharine Weymouth, a Director at Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR), reported a sale of 10,000 shares of Class A common stock, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($94.77); post-transaction value based on Aug. 31, 2026, market close ($92.69).
Xometry is a leading digital marketplace in the industrial distribution and custom manufacturing sectors, with a market capitalization of $5.5 billion and TTM revenue of $807.5 million. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with its stock appreciating 87.3% over the past twelve months, reflecting investor confidence in the digital transformation of manufacturing supply chains. Xometry's competitive advantage derives from its technology-driven approach to manufacturing procurement, which reduces sourcing complexity and enables customers to access a global network of vetted manufacturing partners through a unified digital platform.
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