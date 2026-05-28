Xpeng Aktie
WKN DE: A2QBX7 / ISIN: US98422D1054
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28.05.2026 12:09:12
XPeng Posts Wider Loss In Q1
(RTTNews) - XPeng (XPEV) posted a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 1.78 billion for the first quarter of 2026, compared with a loss of RMB 0.66 billion, last year. Net loss per ADS was RMB 1.87 compared to a loss of RMB 0.70. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 1.69 billion, compared with a loss of RMB 0.43 billion. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB 1.76 compared to a loss of RMB 0.45.
Total revenues were RMB 13.03 billion for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of 17.6% from a year ago. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB 11.00 billion, a decrease of 23.5%. Total deliveries of vehicles were 62,682, a decrease of 33.3% from 94,008 in the corresponding period of 2025.
For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects: deliveries of vehicles to be between 100,000 and 106,000, and total revenues to be between RMB 19.60 billion and RMB 20.80 billion.
Shares of XPeng are trading at HK$66.35, up 5.57%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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