XPO Executive Chairman Brad Jacobs To Step Down

(RTTNews) - XPO, Inc. (XPO), a North American transportation and logistics company, on Monday announced that Brad Jacobs will step down as Executive Chairman of the Board, effective December 31.

Chief Executive Officer Mario Harik will assume the role of Chairman of the Board while continuing as CEO, a position held since 2022.

Jacobs will transition to Special Advisor through June 30, 2026.

Harik previously held multiple senior roles at the company, including Chief Information Officer, Chief Customer Officer, and President of LTL.

The leadership transition is intended to support continuity of strategy and long-term value creation for customers, employees, and shareholders.

In the pre-market trading, XPO is 0.71% lesser at $148 on the New York Stock Exchange.