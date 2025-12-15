XPO Logistics Aktie

XPO Logistics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JHUP / ISIN: US9837931008

15.12.2025 13:36:51

XPO Executive Chairman Brad Jacobs To Step Down

(RTTNews) - XPO, Inc. (XPO), a North American transportation and logistics company, on Monday announced that Brad Jacobs will step down as Executive Chairman of the Board, effective December 31.

Chief Executive Officer Mario Harik will assume the role of Chairman of the Board while continuing as CEO, a position held since 2022.

Jacobs will transition to Special Advisor through June 30, 2026.

Harik previously held multiple senior roles at the company, including Chief Information Officer, Chief Customer Officer, and President of LTL.

The leadership transition is intended to support continuity of strategy and long-term value creation for customers, employees, and shareholders.

In the pre-market trading, XPO is 0.71% lesser at $148 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

XPO Logistics Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX deutlich stärker -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert kräftig im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt moderate Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

