Xylem Appoints Matthew Pine Chief Operating Officer

Global water technology company Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), today announced the appointment of Matthew Pine as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2023. In this role, Pine will accelerate Xylem’s operational excellence, driving cost leadership and scaling innovation across the global organization. He will report to Xylem President and CEO, Patrick Decker, and will oversee the Company’s business segments and regions.

"Xylem is a global leader in solving water challenges in thousands of communities around the world,” said Decker. "We’re evolving our operating structure to make sure every customer benefits from both our global scale and the local agility we bring to each community’s challenges. Matthew has an exceptional track record of delivering operational excellence, and we’ll be working hand-in-hand to serve our customers, deliver above-market growth with margin expansion, and continue to create economic and social value for Xylem’s stakeholders.”

Pine has more than 25 years of experience in general management, sales, marketing, digital and product management. He joined Xylem in 2020, most recently leading the Applied Water Systems and Measurement & Control Solutions segments, and Xylem Americas. He previously held senior and international leadership roles at United Technologies Corporation, Vestas Wind Systems, and Lennox International Inc.

"It’s a privilege to step into this role and partner with Patrick to continue to sharpen our focus on operational excellence across the organization,” said Pine. "With strong technology leadership on a proven business model, and a large and growing installed base in attractive markets, we are already exceptionally well positioned on the long-term water trends driving demand for our solutions. Now, we are further tuning our operating model to remove complexity and drive cost leadership as we scale innovation globally and provide solutions to serve our customers.”

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our 17,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $5.2 billion in 2021. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Forward Looking Statements

