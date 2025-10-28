Xylem Aktie
WKN DE: A1JMBU / ISIN: US98419M1009
|
28.10.2025 12:17:18
Xylem Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $227 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $217 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $333 million or $1.37 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $2.268 billion from $2.104 billion last year.
Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $227 Mln. vs. $217 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $2.268 Bln vs. $2.104 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.03 to $5.08
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Xylem Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier Xylem-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Xylem-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.25
|Ausblick: Xylem legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier Xylem-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Xylem von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert Xylem-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Xylem von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Xylem veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert Xylem-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Xylem-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier Xylem-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Xylem von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.09.25
|S&P 500-Wert Xylem-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Xylem-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)