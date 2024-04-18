Xylem to Host Investor Day on May 30, 2024

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today announced it will host its 2024 Investor Day on May 30, beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The venue will be the Reservoir Center for Water Solutions at 301 Water Street SE, Washington, DC 20003. Investors can also attend and participate virtually.

Matthew Pine, Xylem’s President and CEO, Bill Grogan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the senior leadership team will provide information about the company’s plans to drive profitable growth and value creation.

The program will comprise presentations and discussions with Xylem’s leadership team and will include an update on the company’s strategy, integration of Evoqua, long-term financial targets, and capital allocation priorities.

The hybrid physical/virtual event will be carried by live webcast, including an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session. Investors interested in attending virtually can register in advance by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US. A recording will be available shortly after the event concludes.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240418195623/en/