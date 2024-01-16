Xylem to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 6, 2024

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its fourth quarter 2023 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (866) 777-2509 (US) or +1 (412) 317-5413 (INTL) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from February 6, 2024, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until February 13, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (877) 344-7529 or +1 (412) 317-0088 (INTL) (Access Code #8054884).

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

