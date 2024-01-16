|
16.01.2024 22:15:00
Xylem to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 6, 2024
Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, will release its fourth quarter 2023 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.
The call can be accessed by calling +1 (866) 777-2509 (US) or +1 (412) 317-5413 (INTL) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.
A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from February 6, 2024, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until February 13, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (877) 344-7529 or +1 (412) 317-0088 (INTL) (Access Code #8054884).
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world’s critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116874011/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Xylem Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Xylem Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Xylem Inc.
|100,85
|-0,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssenkungsfantasie wird ausgepreist: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Abgaben -- DAX beendet Handel verlustreich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich nach.