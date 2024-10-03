Xylem to Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 31, 2024

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world, will release its third quarter 2024 results at 6:55 a.m. (ET) on October 31, 2024. At 9:00 a.m. (ET), Xylem’s senior management team will host a conference call with investors.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (866) 777-2509 (US) or +1 (412) 317-5413 (INTL) or by visiting Investors Events | Xylem US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors Events | Xylem US and via telephone from October 31, 2024, 1:00 p.m. (ET) until November 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (877) 344-7529 or +1 (412) 317-0088 (INTL) (Access Code #3281170).

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.

