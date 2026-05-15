York Space Systems Shares Fall 17%

(RTTNews) - York Space Systems, Inc. (YSS) shares declined 16.79 percent to $24.08, down $4.86 on Friday, after the aerospace company reported a sharply wider first-quarter net loss driven by substantial stock-based compensation expense following its initial public offering.

The stock is currently trading at $24.08, compared with a previous close of $28.94 on the New York Stock Exchange. It opened at $27.07 and traded between $23.39 and $27.65 during the session, with volume reaching 1.93 million shares, close to the average daily volume of 2.02 million shares.

Revenue increased to $116.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $106.3 million in the same period last year. Net loss widened to $114.8 million from $11.7 million a year earlier.

York Space Systems shares have traded between $16.93 and $44.54 over the past 52 weeks.