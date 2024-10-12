|
12.10.2024 17:00:00
You Won't Believe What Billionaire Investor Chamath Palihapitiya Just Said About Palantir
Beyond the giants of big tech, one company that has emerged as a rising star in the artificial intelligence (AI) market is data analytics specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Its shares have gained about 140% year to date as they approach a new all-time high.Bringing AI systems to the world of enterprise software has been a winning move for Palantir. Its revenue growth is accelerating, operating margins are expanding, and after years of burning cash, the business itself is now consistently profitable.What isn't so clear, however, is what the road ahead could look like. During a recent episode of the "All-In" podcast, Silicon Valley billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya said that Palantir has yet to "really scale."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
08.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.24
|Börse New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Palantir-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.24
|NYSE-Handel So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
26.09.24
|Palantir defies the doubters on Wall Street (Financial Times)