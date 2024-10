You Won't Believe What Billionaire Investor Chamath Palihapitiya Just Said About Palantir

Beyond the giants of big tech, one company that has emerged as a rising star in the artificial intelligence (AI) market is data analytics specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Its shares have gained about 140% year to date as they approach a new all-time high.Bringing AI systems to the world of enterprise software has been a winning move for Palantir. Its revenue growth is accelerating, operating margins are expanding, and after years of burning cash, the business itself is now consistently profitable.What isn't so clear, however, is what the road ahead could look like. During a recent episode of the "All-In" podcast, Silicon Valley billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya said that Palantir has yet to "really scale."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool