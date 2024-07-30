30.07.2024 14:53:30

Zebra Technologies Rises In Pre-market On Better-than-expected Q2 Results, Raised Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), a provider of enterprise asset intelligence solutions, were rising more than 4 percent in pre-market on Tuesday to $351.59 after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company also raised its full-year outlook above the Street expectations.

Excluding one-time items, profit was $165 million or $3.18 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $2.8 per share.

Net profit was 113 million or $2.17 per share for the second quarter, lower than $144 million or $2.78 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales for the quarter, however, slightly increased to $1.217 billion from $1.214 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.18 billion.

For the third quarter, the company expects sales to increase between 25 percent and 28 percent compared to the prior year. Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $3.00 to $3.30

Analysts expect earnings of $3.06 per share on sales growth of 24.6 percent.

For the full year, Zebra Technologies now expects net sales growth between 4 percent and 7 percent, up from the previous outlook of 1 percent - 5 percent growth. The Street is looking for 4 percent growth in sales. Adjusted EPS is now expected in the range of $12.30 to $12.90, up from $11.25 to $12.25 guided earlier. The consensus estimate stands at $11.92 per share.

Zebra Technologies stock had closed at $335.09, up 2.79 percent on Monday. It has traded in the range of $194.59 - $337.08 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zebra Technologies Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zebra Technologies Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zebra Technologies Corp. 321,60 -0,68% Zebra Technologies Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen