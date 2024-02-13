|
13.02.2024 13:50:34
Zoetis Q4 Profit, Full-year Outlook Below Estimates
(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Tuesday reported higher profit in the fourth quarter on increased revenue. However, earnings missed analysts' view. The company's full-year earnings outlook also came in below the consensus estimates.
The animal health company posted a profit of $525 million or $1.14 per share for the fourth quarter, higher than $461 million or $0.99 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $569 million, or $1.24 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter increased 8 percent to $2.213 billion. The consensus estimate was for $2.19 billion.
Looking ahead, Zoetis expects full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $5.74 to $5.84. Revenue for the year is expected between $9.075 billion and $9.225 billion. Analysts expect the company to report profit of $5.98 per share on revenue of $9.2 billion for the year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zoetis Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.02.24
|Ausblick: Zoetis A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert Zoetis A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Zoetis A-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
31.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Zoetis A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Zoetis A von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Zoetis A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel Zoetis A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Zoetis A von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Zoetis A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Zoetis A von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel Zoetis A-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Zoetis A von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Zoetis A-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Zoetis A-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Zoetis Inc (A)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zoetis Inc (A)
|175,00
|-5,23%