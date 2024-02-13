13.02.2024 13:50:34

Zoetis Q4 Profit, Full-year Outlook Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Tuesday reported higher profit in the fourth quarter on increased revenue. However, earnings missed analysts' view. The company's full-year earnings outlook also came in below the consensus estimates.

The animal health company posted a profit of $525 million or $1.14 per share for the fourth quarter, higher than $461 million or $0.99 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $569 million, or $1.24 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 8 percent to $2.213 billion. The consensus estimate was for $2.19 billion.

Looking ahead, Zoetis expects full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $5.74 to $5.84. Revenue for the year is expected between $9.075 billion and $9.225 billion. Analysts expect the company to report profit of $5.98 per share on revenue of $9.2 billion for the year.

