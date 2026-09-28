Zymeworks Aktie

Zymeworks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DP0F / ISIN: CA98985W1023

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28.09.2026 12:36:59

Zymeworks Issues Updated 2026 Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - Zymeworks (ZYME) said the company now expects total revenue for 2026 to be between $278 million and $292 million and 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be between $114 million and $128 million, excluding the impact of any future transactions. The company announced the updated financial guidance following the completion of its acquisition of Theravance Biopharma.

The acquisition added YUPELRI to Zymeworks' portfolio. Through Theravance Biopharma's collaboration with Viatris, Zymeworks is entitled to a 35% share of net U.S. profits from YUPELRI and royalties on net sales outside the United States. In the first half period, YUPELRI sales of $133.1 million resulted in collaboration revenue to Theravance of $38.4 million.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Zymeworks shares are down 0.87 percent to $26.29.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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