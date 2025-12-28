28.12.2025 22:45:00

1 Thing Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know About Bitcoin Treasuries

In August 2020, software company Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) changed its business model when it started buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It officially rebranded as a Bitcoin treasury company in February 2025, and over 100 companies now follow the same approach.At times, Bitcoin treasury companies have outperformed the cryptocurrency itself. While that may sound like an advantage, it's actually related to one of the dangers of this type of business.
