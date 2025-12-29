29.12.2025 04:44:00

4 Reasons Bitcoin Is Better at Being Gold Than Gold

In 2012, crypto pioneer Charlie Shrem, reporteldy one of the first people in the world to read Satoshi Nakamoto's white paper explaining Bitcoin's power, told Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss why they should care about an intangible asset, backed up by no centralized authority, that had been created by a person or group of people whose identity no one knew.Their conversation -- as relayed in journalist Ben Mezrich's book Bitcoin Billionaires -- included Shrem explaining how Bitcoin could be considered "digital gold" because of several properties that the two assets have in common.To understand Bitcoin, you need to understand gold, and why it beat out 117 other elements on the periodic table to become humanity's preferred store of value for thousands of years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
