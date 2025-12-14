|
14.12.2025 12:30:00
Better Buy in 2026: Ethereum or XRP?
Heading into 2026, a popular investment thesis for crypto investors is the blurring of the lines between traditional financial and blockchain finance. In other words, Wall Street firms are increasingly embracing new blockchain-based solutions, and that's creating all sorts of new investment opportunities in the crypto sector.That's good news for two cryptocurrencies -- Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -- at the forefront of this trend. So which one is the better buy next year?If size and scale is the only thing that matters, then Ethereum is the better buy, and it's not even close. Ethereum is a Layer 1 blockchain network that's involved in every aspect of the transformation of the modern financial world. Ethereum is now the preferred blockchain of Wall Street, as well as the clear leader in decentralized finance (DeFi).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1737
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,997
|
0,3870
|
|
0,21
|Britische Pfund
|
0,878
|
0,0014
|
|
0,15
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9336
|
0,0006
|
|
0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1396
|
0,0042
|
|
0,05
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX & DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex abwärts tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss im Minus. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.