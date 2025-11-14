|
14.11.2025 10:30:00
Better Crypto Buy Right Now With $1,000: Cardano vs. Bitcoin
Optionality is exciting, but successful investments typically have more to offer than optionality alone. If you're looking to deploy $1,000 of your capital into a leading cryptocurrency today, that distinction is key, because there are plenty of blockchains that claim to offer numerous options for how they might grow in the future, and only a few that can make a strong case to support the premise that they will actually durably grow in value over time.That's the divide between Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). So which asset is the better choice to invest $1,000 in?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1617
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Japanischer Yen
|
179,5925
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8824
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9223
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0238
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.