|
26.10.2025 18:18:00
Better Cryptocurrency Buy: Ethereum vs. Zcash
It's quite clear that both Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) have value. Right now, Zcash's price is sprinting upward each day, and during the past three months, it has gained more than 500%. On the other hand, Ethereum remains the network where most of the useful financial activity happens, and that activity is increasingly aligned with how big money wants to operate.So, which is the better coin to buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1638
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,12
|Japanischer Yen
|
177,18
|
-0,1100
|
|
-0,06
|Britische Pfund
|
0,881
|
0,0030
|
|
0,34
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9275
|
0,0031
|
|
0,34
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0433
|
-0,0097
|
|
-0,11
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Zinsentscheid: ATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte ein leichtes Plus zu sehen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nicht recht vom Fleck kommt. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.