|
19.11.2025 03:12:00
Down 7% in 1 Day, Is Bitcoin Still a Buy in 2025?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) can be a nerve-wracking asset to hold. Despite its reputation for being "digital gold," one of the first things investors are apt to notice about it is that its price is far more volatile than any precious metal. And that is right where many holders of Bitcoin find themselves right now.After touching record highs just a nose above $125,000 in early October, the leading cryptocurrency has slipped to around $95,000 as I write this, its lowest level in more than six months, putting it solidly back below the six-figure mark after spending much of the past year mostly above it, and whipsawing investors yet again.Before deciding what to do next, investors need to understand what actually changed and what did not.
