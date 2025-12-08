|
08.12.2025 23:36:35
Here's Why Bitcoin Cash Surged 3% Higher This Past Weekend
One of the more notable reports I read this weekend suggested that Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) is among the best-performing layer-1 networks in the entire sector this year. With hundreds of such layer-1 networks available, and Bitcoin Cash now occupying 11th position in terms of market capitalization in this sector overall, this token has made an impressive year-to-date move of around 35%. Any investor should rightly be happy with that return.Since 4 p.m. on Friday, Bitcoin Cash has surged 3.1% (as of 5 p.m. on Monday), inching its way toward a new 52-week high. Let's explore whether a new high is in store for this cryptocurrency and what investors should make of this potential move.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
