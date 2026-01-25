|
25.01.2026 23:00:16
Here's Why Monero Absolutely Tanked This Week, Sinking More Than 25%
Leading privacy token Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) is one I think represents the sort of fear that's been building up among some investors in the crypto sector this past week. After surging to a new all-time high on Tuesday, Monero has given up those gains, and then some. Now trading 25.6% lower over the past week, as of Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET, the tightening of regulations in the cryptocurrency sector (and the corresponding benefits these increased regulations could have on privacy coin demand) haven't been enough to offset broader market weakness and a number of macro trends at play.Let's dive into what is driving the narrative around Monero right now and why investors are pulling back on a token that has otherwise seen incredible upside momentum in recent months. Source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1823
|
0,0067
|
|
0,57
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,1726
|
-2,0374
|
|
-1,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8672
|
-0,0035
|
|
-0,41
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9225
|
-0,0054
|
|
-0,58
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2178
|
0,0519
|
|
0,57
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckte, tendierte der deutsche Leitindex leicht aufwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.