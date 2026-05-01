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01.05.2026 22:41:00
Is Bitcoin a Great Investment for Retirement Savings?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been the top-performing asset class in 11 of the past 15 years. Yet since its all-time high in October 2025, the coin has fallen by a brutal 39%.So for someone investing for a retirement that's expected to be a couple of decades from now, it's reasonable to wonder if this asset belongs anywhere near your nest egg. Here's what the research says.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,172
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,17
|
0,3900
|
|
0,21
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8636
|
0,0010
|
|
0,12
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9165
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1823
|
-0,0063
|
|
-0,07