29.10.2025 13:15:00
Is XRP or Ethereum More Likely to Be a Millionaire Maker?
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, and they've delivered similar returns over the last five years. During that time period, XRP is up 845%, and Ethereum is up 849% (as of Oct. 24).These cryptocurrencies have increased in value enough to make early investors millionaires, but what about if you're investing today? At first glance, XRP looks like the obvious choice, as its market cap is less than a third of Ethereum's. However, to figure out which is the better millionaire-maker, we need to look at their respective growth prospects.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1536
|
-0,0032
|
|
-0,28
|Japanischer Yen
|
177,662
|
-0,6180
|
|
-0,35
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8772
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,26
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9285
|
0,0012
|
|
0,12
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9646
|
-0,0231
|
|
-0,26
