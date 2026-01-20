|
20.01.2026 18:31:44
'Scam' Concerns Drive an 8% Plunge In Ethereum This Weekend
As the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) daily price moves are very meaningful to investors. Setting the tone for how many smart contract-enabled layer-1 networks will perform, Ethereum's intraday performance can bleed into plenty of other crypto assets, creating a situation where the market can turn decidedly red on an 8.1% decline from the close of equity markets on Friday to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday. Of course, the saying is that crypto doesn't sleep, and neither do bad actors in this space. Several reports highlighting a potential issue under the hood within the Ethereum ecosystem this past weekend appears to be the most pertinent driver of the 8% decline in Ethereum investors are now debating.Let's dive into this move and what it means for Ethereum's investment quality moving forward.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1734
|
0,0008
|
|
0,07
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,25
|
-0,1700
|
|
-0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8739
|
0,0020
|
|
0,23
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9271
|
0,0011
|
|
0,11
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1493
|
0,0050
|
|
0,05