'Scam' Concerns Drive an 8% Plunge In Ethereum This Weekend

As the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) daily price moves are very meaningful to investors. Setting the tone for how many smart contract-enabled layer-1 networks will perform, Ethereum's intraday performance can bleed into plenty of other crypto assets, creating a situation where the market can turn decidedly red on an 8.1% decline from the close of equity markets on Friday to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday. Of course, the saying is that crypto doesn't sleep, and neither do bad actors in this space. Several reports highlighting a potential issue under the hood within the Ethereum ecosystem this past weekend appears to be the most pertinent driver of the 8% decline in Ethereum investors are now debating.Let's dive into this move and what it means for Ethereum's investment quality moving forward.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zollsorgen halten an: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte im Minus. Am Mittwoch wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
