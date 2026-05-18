|
18.05.2026 13:05:00
Should You Forget Ripple and Buy This Nuclear Stock Instead?
Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) is one of my favorite investments for investors willing to take on extra risk for maximum upside potential. The crypto project has a market cap of just $90 billion, yet it's seeking to replace conventional payment protocols that handle trillions of dollars on a daily basis. No one knows yet if Ripple will ever be successful at scale, but the upside potential is truly lucrative.But Ripple isn't the only investment chasing a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. Right now, Bank of America analysts believe that there's a $10 trillion opportunity ahead for nuclear stocks. Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) could take a big chunk of this opportunity with its innovative small modular reactors, designed specifically with AI data centers in mind. Here's the thing: Oklo's market cap is just $11 billion -- nearly 90% smaller than Ripple's. If you want to expose your portfolio to this high-risk, high-reward stock, there are two things to understand before jumping in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1647
|
0,0022
|
|
0,19
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,99
|
0,5100
|
|
0,28
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8688
|
-0,0035
|
|
-0,40
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9153
|
0,0009
|
|
0,10
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1208
|
0,0175
|
|
0,19
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich etwas fester -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag ohne große Impulse. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich aufwärts. Die Wall Street steckt Verluste ein. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenstart schwächer.