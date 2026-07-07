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07.07.2026 13:59:01
VanEck vs. Fidelity: Bitcoin ETF Showdown
VanEck Bitcoin ETF (NYSEMKT:HODL) offers a lower cost of ownership for spot Bitcoin exposure, while Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT:FBTC) provides a much larger asset base and higher liquidity.Both ETFs are designed to track the performance of Bitcoin by holding the digital asset directly in secure institutional custody. This allows investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrency price volatility within a traditional brokerage account without the complexities of managing private keys, digital wallets, or navigating the security risks of unregulated cryptocurrency exchanges.The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund seeks to track the performance of Bitcoin using price feeds from various eligible spot markets to create a composite value. Bitcoin comprises 100% of this portfolio’s holdings. The fund launched in 2024. This fund provides a highly liquid way for investors to trade the cryptocurrency, with its index calculated every 15 seconds based on a volume-weighted median price methodology. All underlying assets are held by a dedicated custodian to ensure institutional-grade security standards.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1425
|
-0,0020
|
|
-0,17
|Japanischer Yen
|
185
|
-0,5100
|
|
-0,27
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8545
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,07
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,922
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,96
|
-0,0156
|
|
-0,17
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