12.12.2025 18:45:11
Why Ethereum Sank 5% Today, While the Crypto Market Inched Higher
One of the bigger movers in today's market (and unfortunately, not in a good way) is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Tokens tied to the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization sank 5.1% over the past 24 hours, as of 12:15 p.m. ET. This move came despite the broader crypto sector actually appreciating 0.25% over the same time frame.I've discussed some of the bullish catalysts underpinning Ethereum, including key partnerships and institutional investments, as well as the launch of a Staked Ethereum ETF. However, investor concerns became noticeably apparent to me yesterday when researching some of the finality-related issues associated with the time it takes for blocks to be completed on the Ethereum network. These issues appear to be bleeding over into today's session, with some other key underlying data suggesting weak near-term fundamentals for Ethereum right now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1737
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,997
|
0,3870
|
|
0,21
|Britische Pfund
|
0,878
|
0,0014
|
|
0,15
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9336
|
0,0006
|
|
0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1396
|
0,0042
|
|
0,05
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX & DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex abwärts tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss im Minus. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.