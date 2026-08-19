19.08.2026 21:24:07

Why Is Bitcoin Up Today?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is soaring today, up 5.5% as of 3:07 p.m. ET on Aug. 19, 2026, as President Donald Trump and crypto-industry executives meet at the White House.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, on Wednesday.Trump is meeting crypto executives at the White House on Wednesday afternoon. The group, which features executives from Coinbase Global, Payward, and Blockchain.com, will also meet with key regulators and White House staff, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Mike Selig, and White House crypto advisor Patrick Witt.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1684
0,0005
0,04
Japanischer Yen
185,46
0,7800
0,42
Britische Pfund
0,8572
-0,0012
-0,14
Schweizer Franken
0,9323
0,0013
0,14
Hongkong-Dollar
9,164
0,0072
0,08
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Ackman-Depot: Diese vier Aktien sind neu - Alphabet nicht mehr dabei
13:11 George Soros baut sein Depot um: Salesforce-Aktie fliegt raus - Tech-Sektor angepasst
19.08.26 Nach Buffett: So sah das Aktienportfolio von Berkshire Hathaway im 2. Quartal aus
16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX in Rot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex fällt derweil zurück. Die asiatischen Märkte verbuchten am Donnerstag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen