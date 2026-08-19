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19.08.2026 21:24:07
Why Is Bitcoin Up Today?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is soaring today, up 5.5% as of 3:07 p.m. ET on Aug. 19, 2026, as President Donald Trump and crypto-industry executives meet at the White House.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, on Wednesday.Trump is meeting crypto executives at the White House on Wednesday afternoon. The group, which features executives from Coinbase Global, Payward, and Blockchain.com, will also meet with key regulators and White House staff, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Mike Selig, and White House crypto advisor Patrick Witt.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1684
|
0,0005
|
|
0,04
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,46
|
0,7800
|
|
0,42
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8572
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,14
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9323
|
0,0013
|
|
0,14
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,164
|
0,0072
|
|
0,08