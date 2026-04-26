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26.04.2026 23:41:00
Why More Institutional Investors Are Adding Bitcoin to Their Balance Sheets
It's been a difficult period for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ever since it reached an all-time high of $126,198.07 in October 2025. Right now, the world's top cryptocurrency trades almost 40% off that record (as of April 23).But in the past two months, Bitcoin has proven its worth. Since the current Iran war started on Feb. 28, the digital asset's price has risen 19%, outperforming both the S&P 500 index and gold.While this is just a small sample size, it supports the argument that this cryptocurrency belongs in portfolios. Institutional investors are leading the next wave of adoption by adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1725
|
0,0017
|
|
0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,8385
|
0,0085
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8664
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9204
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1877
|
0,0141
|
|
0,15