|
30.12.2025 12:15:00
Better Stablecoin Buy: PAX Gold vs. Tether Gold
Stablecoins might not seem like an investment opportunity at first glance. U.S. dollar stablecoins are the most common -- Tether and USDC alone account for about $263 billion of the $317 billion stablecoin market. Since these are designed to maintain a price of $1, they work better for digital payments than as investmentsHowever, there are other types of stablecoins available, including commodity-backed stablecoins. Two of the largest are PAX Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG) and Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT). As you probably guessed from the names, these are gold stablecoins, where physical gold backs each crypto token.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 399,80
|69,12
|1,60