30.12.2025 12:15:00

Better Stablecoin Buy: PAX Gold vs. Tether Gold

Stablecoins might not seem like an investment opportunity at first glance. U.S. dollar stablecoins are the most common -- Tether and USDC alone account for about $263 billion of the $317 billion stablecoin market. Since these are designed to maintain a price of $1, they work better for digital payments than as investmentsHowever, there are other types of stablecoins available, including commodity-backed stablecoins. Two of the largest are PAX Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG) and Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT). As you probably guessed from the names, these are gold stablecoins, where physical gold backs each crypto token.
