26.11.2025 11:15:00
Could AI Infrastructure Spending Be the Next Gold Rush for Investors?
Over the past few years, investors have rushed to get into artificial intelligence (AI) stocks of any kind -- from chip designers to software companies and more. Companies developing or using AI represented, and continue to represent, potential winners over time. This is because AI is helping companies, organizations, and even individuals to become more efficient and innovative. And all of this could significantly boost the earnings of players involved in this revolution.In recent times, though, one particular area of AI has emerged as possibly representing a big opportunity. I'm talking about AI infrastructure. This involves the platforms -- including chips and networking equipment, for example -- and data centers used to develop and advance AI projects. Cloud service providers invest in these and so do individual companies with major AI plans, such as Meta Platforms and Tesla.Could AI infrastructure spending be the next gold rush for investors? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
