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19.03.2026 11:53:00
Freeport seeks permit for $7.5B Chile copper expansion
US miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) has begun the environmental permitting process for a $7.5 billion expansion of its majority owned El Abra copper mine in Chile.The project, owned 51% by Freeport and 49% by state-owned Codelco, iss the largest mining investment submitted to Chile’s Environmental Assessment Service (SEA) since at least 1992. The plan includes a new concentrator, a desalination plant, a water pumping system, expanded mine infrastructure and continued leaching. Production is expected to begin in 2033 if regulators approve the project, Diario Financiero reported.The expansion would increase annual copper output by more than 300,000 tonnes, compared with 91,000 tonnes produced last year, according to the Chilean copper commission (Cochilco). That implies a rise of about 330% and could propel El Abra from 17th to the third-largest copper operation in Chile, based on recent production rankings.Chile loads its copper cannon with 13 projects for a bullish 2026The submission comes during a week marked by new large-scale projects in the sector. Of the 10 largest projects ever filed with the SEA, only one other dates from this decade: a new $5 billion concentrator at Escondida mine, which also entered environmental assessment this week.The El Abra expansion underscores a broader push to expand copper supply as demand grows alongside electrification and energy transition trends, reinforcing Chile’s role as a key global production hub.Based on Cochilco’s 2025–2034 investment pipeline, El Abra ranks as the second-largest project behind the proposed $8 billion Collahuasi concentrator, which has yet to enter permitting.“The project for a new concentrator is in the feasibility study and engineering development stage, so there is still no set date for its submission for environmental processing,” a spokesperson for Collahuasi told MINING.COM.The Collahuasi copper mine in northern Chile is owned by Anglo American (44%), Glencore (44%), and Japan Collahuasi Resources (12%), a consortium led by Mitsui & Co.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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