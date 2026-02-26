26.02.2026 19:51:40

Gold Giving Back Ground As U.S. Dollar Rises

(RTTNews) - After turning in a strong performance in the previous session, the price of gold has moved back to the downside during trading on Thursday.

Gold for April delivery has fallen $42.10 or 0.8 percent to $5,184.10 an ounce after jumping $49.90 or 1 percent to $5,226.20 an ounce during Wednesday's trading.

The pullback by the price of the precious metal comes amid an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. dollar index rising by 0.2 percent.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 21st.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 212,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 208,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 215,000 from the 206,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Traders are also keeping an eye on the third round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran that kicked off in Geneva against a backdrop of continued mistrust.

Ahead of the meeting, the U.S. imposed sanctions on more than 30 individuals, companies and vessels linked to Tehran's oil trade.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran possessed a very large number of ballistic missiles that threaten U.S. interests in the region and it was trying to develop weapons that can reach the continental United States.

Vice President JD Vance said Tehran should take Washington's threats of military action seriously.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02:38 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
02:34 Februar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
27.02.26 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
27.02.26 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
27.02.26 Februar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen