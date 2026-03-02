02.03.2026 19:40:39

Gold Pulls Back Off Best Levels But Remains Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - After skyrocketing overnight, the price of gold has given back some ground during regular trading on Monday but remains notably higher.

Gold for April is jumping $63.10 or 1.2 percent to $5,311 an ounce after soaring as much as $186.20 or 3.6 percent to a high of $5,434.10 an ounce.

The overnight surge by gold came after the U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran over the weekend, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and missiles on countries across the Middle East, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar.

The conflict in the region escalated further today after Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon following projectile fire from Lebanese territory into northern Israel.

President Donald Trump suggested the conflict with Iran could go on for the next four weeks, raising concerns about a significant widening of hostilities in the region.

The attacks have led to a spike in the price of crude oil, potentially adding to recent concerns about the outlook for inflation.

However, a sharp increase in the value of the U.S. dollar has limited the upside for gold, with the U.S. dollar index shooting up by 1 percent.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing a slight slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of February.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI edged down to 52.4 in February after surging to 52.6 in January, but a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to dip to 51.8.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:28 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
07:20 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: US-Börsen legen leicht zu -- ATX schließt tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex schloss auf rotem Terrain. An den US-Börsen geht es leicht aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen