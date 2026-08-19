|
19.08.2026 12:43:00
Lundin Mining cuts copper outlook as Chile storms strike again
Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN) cut its 2026 copper production forecast after a second severe winter storm hit its operations Chile’s Atacama region, disrupting its recovery from an earlier power outage.The Canadian miner lowered Caserones’ full-year copper guidance to 120,000-130,000 tonnes from 130,000-140,000 tonnes. It also raised forecast cash costs at the operation to $2.15-$2.35 per lb. from $2.05-$2.25 per pounds.“Following the first storm, we expected the impact on production to remain within the lower end of our original guidance range,” president and CEO Jack Lundin said in the statement. “Unfortunately, a second severe storm disrupted recovery efforts and delayed our planned return to full operations, leading to additional unplanned downtime.”The setbacks at Caserones have also weighed on Lundin’s company-wide outlook, reducing its consolidated copper production forecast to 300,000-325,000 tonnes and pushing expected cash costs to $1.95-$2.15 per pound.Storm damageThe latest storm began Aug. 13, bringing heavy rain at lower elevations and unusually heavy snow and strong winds higher in the Andes.Severe winds and snowfall caused another power outage at Caserones on Aug. 14 after damaging a transmission tower that had already been affected by an earlier storm. The mine had previously lost power from July 18 to July 30.The back-to-back outages have extended the recovery period and forced Lundin to repair infrastructure and reopen access routes before Caserones can return to normal operations.“Our teams continue to make strong progress restoring power, repairing infrastructure, and reopening access routes, and we remain focused on safely returning Caserones to full production as quickly as possible,” Lundin said.The revised outlook highlights production and cost risks posed by extreme weather conditions at Lundin’s and other high-altitude Chilean mines.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|14 178,85
|-155,30
|-1,08
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGrüne Vorzeichen an den Börsen in Fernost
Die asiatischen Märkte verbuchen am Donnerstag Gewinne.