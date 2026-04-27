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27.04.2026 04:30:00
PAX Gold: Slow, Steady, Generational Wealth in Token Form
Gold is typically seen as the ultimate safe-haven asset, which is why everyone seems to be talking about it these days. Amid geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty, what better place to put your money than gold?The newest way to invest in gold is via gold-backed stablecoins. Leading the charge is PAX Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG), which now has a market cap of $2.3 billion. Just like gold, it's up nearly 10% for the year, and is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal crypto market. But is it right for your portfolio?PAX Gold is a gold-backed stablecoin. That means that it is pegged 1-to-1 to the price of gold. That's because each PAX Gold token held on the blockchain is backed by one fine troy ounce of gold held in a London gold vault. Paxos, the issuer of the stablecoin, calls it "the safest way to own investment-grade gold."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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