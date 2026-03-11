|
11.03.2026 17:15:00
Prediction: Inflation Data Will Re-Take Center Stage After This Oil Spike
One thing investors need to keep in mind when investing in the energy sector is that oil prices are highly volatile. While the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East is newsworthy, the reaction in the oil markets is rather predictable. But the lingering story on Wall Street may not be about oil prices; it could quickly return to inflation. Target (NYSE: TGT), a large U.S. retailer, saw its sales drop 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Its organic sales were off by 2.5%. The problem for the company is that consumers are worried about rising prices and, thus, they are being cautious about spending. Target tends to offer higher-priced products and a more premium shopping experience than its closest peer, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
