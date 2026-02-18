|
18.02.2026 17:30:00
Silver Is Crashing: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now
With prices already down by a whopping 36% from their all-time high of $121, the silver crash is in full swing. And investors who own popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) have likely experienced an unexpected hit to their portfolios. Unfortunately, the decline looks set to continue. Let's explore why investor psychology and industrial demand dynamics could send silver prices even lower. Silver soared by around 144% in 2025, driven mostly by geopolitical uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump and his aggressive trade policies. The tariffs themselves don't directly impact the silver market, because precious metals are currently exempt from the levies. But the policy uncertainty has eroded trust in the U.S. and its currency, with the dollar index down 9.25% over the past 12 months. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|77,74
|0,48
|0,62
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.