Australia Building Approval Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release November numbers for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, approvals were down 6.4 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.

Japan will see December results for its services PMI from Jibun Bank; in November, the index score was 53.2.

Taiwan will release December data for consumer prices; in November, overall inflation was up 0.09 percent on month and 1.23 percent on year.

Thailand will see December inflation figures sometime this week. Overall inflation is expected to slip 0.40 percent on year after falling 0.4 percent in November, while core CPI is tipped to rise an annual 0.69 percent - up from 0.66 percent in the previous month.

