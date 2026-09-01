Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

1,8911
 AUD
0,0011
0,06 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
01.09.2026 03:41:35

Australia Has A$27.2 Billion Current Account Shortfall

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a current account deficit of A$27.2 billion in the second quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for a shortfall of A$29.7 billion following the upwardly revised A$25.4 billion deficit in the three months prior (originally a deficit of A$27.1 billion).

The capital and financial account surplus was A$5.3 billion, a decrease of A$11.3 billion on the Q1 surplus.

Australia's net international investment liability position was A$638.9 billion in Q2, a decrease of A$122.8 billion on the revised Q1 position of A$761.7 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:25 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot
03:04 August 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
31.08.26 August 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
31.08.26 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen im Fokus: US-Börsen letztlich tiefer -- ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- DAX zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag leicht nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street notierte tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen