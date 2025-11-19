Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1345
 EUR
0,0027
0,24 %
EUR - GBP
19.11.2025 09:58:16

Austria Inflation Confirmed At 4.0% In October

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation held steady as initially estimated in October, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in October, the same as in September. That was in line with the flash data published on October 31.

Among categories, a 6.6 percent rise in costs for housing and utilities had the most significant upward impact on inflation. Costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.0 percent, while those for communication services showed a sharp decrease of 6.4 percent.  

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent, as estimated.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose 4.0 percent versus a 3.9 percent increase in September. Monthly, the HICP moved up 0.5 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the flash estimate.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag dürften sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar fester starten. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

