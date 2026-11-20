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20.11.2026 13:04:29
Belgian Consumer Confidence Remains Stable At -13
(RTTNews) - Households in Belgium expressed an equally pessimistic attitude in November, the National Bank of Belgium said on Friday.
The consumer sentiment index stood at -13 in November, the same as in the previous month, which was the lowest reading since April 2025.
The sub-index measuring the expected economic situation in the country over the next twelve months improved slightly to -43 in November from -44 in October. The outlook regarding the financial situation of consumers over the next year also strengthened somewhat in November, with the corresponding index rising to -5 from -7.
Meanwhile, households' saving capacity remained unchanged, with the respective index standing at 18.
Consumers were significantly more pessimistic about unemployment, and the index rose to 23 from 19.
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