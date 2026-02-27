Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1420
 EUR
-0,0006
-0,05 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
27.02.2026 13:53:47

Belgium Q4 GDP Growth Eases More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Belgium's economy expanded less than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2025, the latest data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, after rising 0.3 percent in the third quarter. In the flash report, the rate of increase was 0.2 percent.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption increased 1.7 percent, and general government consumption advanced by 1.5 percent. Business investment showed a growth of 2.8 percent, while net exports contributed negatively by 0.3 percent as exports fell faster than imports.

Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP growth held steady at 1.0 percent, revised down slightly from 1.1 percent.

During the year 2025, overall GDP advanced by 1.0 percent compared with 2024.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:23 KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
15:29 Februar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
15:29 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14:30 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
27.02.26 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen