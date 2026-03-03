Brazil GDP Grows 0.1% Q4

(RTTNews) - The Brazilian economy expanded slightly as expected in the final quarter, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.1 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter after stagnation in the third quarter.

The expenditure breakdown showed that government consumption rose 1.0 percent, while household consumption remained flat. At the same time, negative contribution came from gross fixed capital formation, which shrank 3.5 percent.

Net foreign demand was favorable in the December quarter as exports of goods and services grew 3.7 percent amid a 1.8 percent fall in imports.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth held steady at 1.8 percent, as expected.

During the year 2025, the Brazilian economy advanced 2.3 percent compared to 2024.