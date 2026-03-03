Barr Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Barr Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 873170 / ISIN: US0683061099

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 14:42:43

Brazil GDP Grows 0.1% Q4

(RTTNews) - The Brazilian economy expanded slightly as expected in the final quarter, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.1 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter after stagnation in the third quarter.

The expenditure breakdown showed that government consumption rose 1.0 percent, while household consumption remained flat. At the same time, negative contribution came from gross fixed capital formation, which shrank 3.5 percent.

Net foreign demand was favorable in the December quarter as exports of goods and services grew 3.7 percent amid a 1.8 percent fall in imports.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth held steady at 1.8 percent, as expected.

During the year 2025, the Brazilian economy advanced 2.3 percent compared to 2024.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:44 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX rauscht ab -- DAX fällt deutlich unter 24.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigt sich deutlich schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen