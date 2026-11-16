Bulgaria Inflation Rises Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated less than initially estimated in October to the highest level in five months, the latest data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 6.0 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 5.7 percent rise in September. That was slightly below the 6.1 percent seen in the flash estimate published earlier. Nonetheless, this was the highest inflation since May, when prices rose 6.9 percent.

Inflation based on transportation rose to 26.2 percent from 25.9 percent, and housing and utility costs grew at a slightly faster pace of 5.6 percent versus 5.4 percent in September. Similarly, the annual price growth of food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.0 percent from 1.6 percent. Clothing and footwear prices showed a rebound of 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.2 percent in October, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in September. In the flash estimate, the rebound was 1.3 percent.